Loftus, William Charles
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann Loftus (nee Fagan); dear father of William (Janet), Amy (Roy) Agostini and the late Mary (Joe) Truesdale; loving grandfather of Patrick and Sean Truesdale, Christopher and Andrew Loftus, Gabrielle and Caroline Agostini; a dear brother of Robert and Lawrence Loftus and the late Martin and Richard Loftus; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1408 S. 10th St., 63104, Wed., Nov. 6, 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions appreciated to Honor Flight of St. Louis. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019