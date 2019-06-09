Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles Stafford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stafford, William Charles Born July 28, 1943 to Philip and Mattie Mae Stafford, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson-like disease. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan Stafford (nee Alster); beloved son, Philip (Tricia); beloved daughter, Jill (Scott) Bruns; five fantastic grandchildren: Bryn and William Stafford, Mattie Mae and Aurora Wilson, and Logan Bruns. He also leaves behind dear brothers-inlaw Donn Denniston and Greg (Carol) Alster as well as wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His beloved sister, Judy Denniston, died May 7, 2019 in Michigan from Parkinson's Disease. Bill and his wife grew up in Chicago and met at church as teenagers. They were married at that church in 1966. He graduated from Drake University and worked as a CPA for Arthur Young in Chicago. He also served in the Illinois National Guard. In 1977 Bill, Susan, and their two children moved to St. Louis when Bridge Information Systems was getting started. Bill worked there until 1996 when the company was sold and he was able to retire. During the next 20 years Bill enjoyed jazz, wintering in Naples, the Cardinals, playing golf, traveling, driving the van for Circle of Concern, and his dear Bonhomme Bible-study friends (MOGS). Thank you for the wonderful care given to Bill at Provision Living and through Seasons Hospice. Services: Memorial service at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bonhomme Church Sound Investment or Parkinson's Association. Visitation at the church, Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at





Stafford, William Charles Born July 28, 1943 to Philip and Mattie Mae Stafford, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson-like disease. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan Stafford (nee Alster); beloved son, Philip (Tricia); beloved daughter, Jill (Scott) Bruns; five fantastic grandchildren: Bryn and William Stafford, Mattie Mae and Aurora Wilson, and Logan Bruns. He also leaves behind dear brothers-inlaw Donn Denniston and Greg (Carol) Alster as well as wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His beloved sister, Judy Denniston, died May 7, 2019 in Michigan from Parkinson's Disease. Bill and his wife grew up in Chicago and met at church as teenagers. They were married at that church in 1966. He graduated from Drake University and worked as a CPA for Arthur Young in Chicago. He also served in the Illinois National Guard. In 1977 Bill, Susan, and their two children moved to St. Louis when Bridge Information Systems was getting started. Bill worked there until 1996 when the company was sold and he was able to retire. During the next 20 years Bill enjoyed jazz, wintering in Naples, the Cardinals, playing golf, traveling, driving the van for Circle of Concern, and his dear Bonhomme Bible-study friends (MOGS). Thank you for the wonderful care given to Bill at Provision Living and through Seasons Hospice. Services: Memorial service at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bonhomme Church Sound Investment or Parkinson's Association. Visitation at the church, Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close