William D. Mason
Mason, William D.

passed away June 8, 2020 surrounded by family.

Beloved husband of Joyce; loving father of Cheryl (Steven) Hermach, Bryan (Angela) Mason, and Kurt (Susan) Mason; proud grandfather of Karen, Kate, Mark, Will, Erik, and Drew; devoted brother of John (Carolyn) Mason.

He worked as an aerospace engineer for McDonnell-Douglas and Eastern Airlines before teaching engineering technology at St. Louis Community Colleges for thirty years.

His other passions included the Sojourners Class at Manchester United Methodist Church, repairing computers for those in need, fishing, reading true stories, and watching his grandchildren excel at their activities.

Services: A service to celebrate his life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Manchester United Methodist Church or UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief). A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
