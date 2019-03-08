|
|
Brawley, William Dale on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loving hus- band of Sharon Brawley (nee Lebbing) for 57 years; dearest father of Lynnda Brawley Stevenson; Brian Patrick (the late Stacy) Brawley; loving grand-father of Ashlee and Andrew Stevenson, Josh Crayne, Brooke, Morgan and Brycen Brawley; dear brother of Robert and Joe Brawley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Bill worked for Service Blue Print for 19 years and retired from Anheuser-Busch after 25 years of services. Services: Memorial service at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Inurn ment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's or appreciated. Memorial visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019