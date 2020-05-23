Kelpe, William David son of William O. and Ruth A. Kelpe, father of David Kelpe, father-in-law of Kara Kelpe, grandfather to Andrew, Davis and Julia Kelpe. Bill was born on Oct. 18, 1943 and passed on April 29, 2020 at the age of 76, in Panama City FL. William was a graduate of Washington University and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War; after his service, he commenced his long and proud career with Trans World Airlines, where he made lifelong friends and enjoyed the perks of free flights. Bill retired from TWA in 2002 and headed to Panama City where he could be seen walking the beach wearing his Wash U hat and holding an ice cold fly TWA beer stein. A service in St. Louis will be held at a later date.



