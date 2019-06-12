William E. "Bill" Bowers

Bowers, William E. Bill June 10, 2019 Loving husband of Lois Bowers; dear father of Gail Melton, Andy Bowers and Ronnie Bowers; dear step-father of Tammy Hessing, Teresa Spica, Donald Cogzill and Shelley Polk; dear grandfather of 17 and greatgrandfather of 13; dear brother of nine; our dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Wednesday, June 12 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KRIEGSHAUSER WEST MORTUARY, 9450 Olive Boulevard, 63132. Interment Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, 63125. Meet behind Administration Building by 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Visit www.kriegshausermortuary.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
