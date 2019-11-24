|
|
Brannan, William E. "Bill"
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, November 21, 2019. Dear husband of Cecilia Brannan for 69 years. Dear dad of Bill (Colleen), Denny (Rosie), Julie, Janet, and Mike (Janet) Brannan; dear grandpa, Jidu of Joe (Ryann), Katie (Mark), Kristi (Matt), Becky, Emily (Dylan), John, Lindsey, Kara (Zach), Kayla (Jon) and Michael (Melissa); great grandpa of 15, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Church Rd., Arnold, MO, Monday, November 25, 10 a.m. until Mass 11 a.m. Interment Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019