Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2300 Church Rd.
Arnold, MO
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Brannan, William E. "Bill"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, November 21, 2019. Dear husband of Cecilia Brannan for 69 years. Dear dad of Bill (Colleen), Denny (Rosie), Julie, Janet, and Mike (Janet) Brannan; dear grandpa, Jidu of Joe (Ryann), Katie (Mark), Kristi (Matt), Becky, Emily (Dylan), John, Lindsey, Kara (Zach), Kayla (Jon) and Michael (Melissa); great grandpa of 15, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Church Rd., Arnold, MO, Monday, November 25, 10 a.m. until Mass 11 a.m. Interment Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
