Brush, Sr., William E. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Sunday May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Brush (nee Freeman); Loving father of Virginia Brush and William E. Brush Jr. Dearest brother of Donald Brush. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Bill taught in the St. Louis Public Schools for 39 years and was an E.A. tax preparer for 40 years. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Chapel at a later date. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.