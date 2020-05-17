William E. Brush Sr.
Brush, Sr., William E. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Sunday May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Brush (nee Freeman); Loving father of Virginia Brush and William E. Brush Jr. Dearest brother of Donald Brush. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Bill taught in the St. Louis Public Schools for 39 years and was an E.A. tax preparer for 40 years. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Chapel at a later date. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
May 17, 2020
Sincere Condolences from the Schneider Family. Rochelle, Steven, Henry, Joseph and Theresa
Steven Schneider
Friend
