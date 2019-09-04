|
Cuba, William E. "Bill"
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores "Mitzi" (nee Hodes); dear father of Lawrence (Mary), John (Cecilia) Cuba, Diane (Kevin) Hollander, Elaine (Dennis) Bell, Stephen and the late Andrew (surviving, Michelle) Cuba; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica (Tom), Valerie (Jason), Emily Ann, Madison, Gabriella, Trevor and Kate; dear great-grandfather of R.J. and Lillian Mae; dear brother-in-law of Florence Cuba; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Bill was a member of Sheet Metal Workers, Local #36 for over 60 years.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019