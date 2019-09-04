St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cuba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Cuba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Cuba Obituary

Cuba, William E. "Bill"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores "Mitzi" (nee Hodes); dear father of Lawrence (Mary), John (Cecilia) Cuba, Diane (Kevin) Hollander, Elaine (Dennis) Bell, Stephen and the late Andrew (surviving, Michelle) Cuba; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica (Tom), Valerie (Jason), Emily Ann, Madison, Gabriella, Trevor and Kate; dear great-grandfather of R.J. and Lillian Mae; dear brother-in-law of Florence Cuba; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Bill was a member of Sheet Metal Workers, Local #36 for over 60 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now