Morrison, William E. 'Mickey'

passed on May 29, 2020.

Mickey is survived by his wife, Linda, sons David (Cindy) and Steve (Linda), and grandson, Aaron. Mickey was an elder of St. Mark Presbyterian Church.

The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice and de Greeff Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Services by Schrader Funeral Home. A private service will be held in Decatur, AL. Memorials: St. Mark Presbyterian Church at 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011 (636) 394- 2233.