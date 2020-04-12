|
Brown, William Edward 'Bill'
Wed., April 8, 2020. Born to Roy G. and Nancy J. Brown (nee Young) on June 30, 1951 at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny, New Jersey. The family moved to Kirkwood in 1961 when Bill was in the 4th grade. He attended Keysor Grade School the moved on to North Kirkwood Junior High, where Bill played on the football team in 9th grade. Moving on to Kirkwood High School, Bill was active in class activities, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, while playing football and as a member of the track team, graduating in 1969. He then attended Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State) where he was active in Student Government, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity. He graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Since graduation, Bill has been active in the Missouri State Alumni Association. After graduating Bill went to work for Wagner Electric in St. Louis at their Automotive and Truck Brake Division 1n 1976. Bill accepted the position with Brake Parts Inc. and relocated to their Corporate Headquarters in Chicago. Bill worked in several positions of increasing responsibilities until his retirement in 2006. He then moved home to St. Louis.
Bill is survived by his sister Carol Whitfield, and her husband Dr. James Whitfield, and their four children Elaine Bobo, Elizabeth Armijo, William Whitfield and Ellen Becerril; brother David Brown, and his wife Mary Brown, and their five children Kevin Brown, Michelle Brown, Chris Brown, Lisa Weidman and Sarah Brown.
Services: A Memorial service, at a date to be decided later, will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Memorial donations preferred to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020