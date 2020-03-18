Schluemer, William Edward

of Belle, MO, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 88.

Bill will be greatly missed by his surviving family, which includes: his wife, Elizabeth (Hinck) Schluemer; two daughters, Barbara Tubbs and husband Chris and Marilyn Dyer and husband Michael; a son, Richard Schluemer; six grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law.

Services: A visitation for William Schluemer will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home, 1010 Kingshighway in Rolla, MO. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 Lindbergh Blvd. in St. Ann, MO. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the Collier's Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hope Lutheran Church in Rolla, MO or the Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson, MO. Online condolences may be offered at

www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla and Collier's Funeral Home of St. Ann, MO.