Whitehall, William Edward Dr. Whitehall had worked for the Rockwood School District in many capacities. He also served as a State Representive for two terms. He is survived by his wife, Lois, sons Larry and Jeff, daughter Angeli and step sons Rich and Tom Fihe. Services: Celebration of Life was held 4-20-20 in Okeechobee, Florida



