Ells, William

89, Asleep in Jesus Sun., Aug. 11, 2019.

Beloved husband of Marilyn and the late Elizabeth; dear father of Stephen (Laurie), Thomas Ells; step-father of Nancy Karandzieff, and Roger, Dan, Jim (Lynn), and Ed Schultz; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Thurs., Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m., at 1805 S. 8th St., St. Louis, 63104. Interment later. Family Served by Buchholz Mortuary West, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers memorial to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.