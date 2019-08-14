William Els

Service Information
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO
63017
(636)-532-2400
Obituary
Ells, William

89, Asleep in Jesus Sun., Aug. 11, 2019.

Beloved husband of Marilyn and the late Elizabeth; dear father of Stephen (Laurie), Thomas Ells; step-father of Nancy Karandzieff, and Roger, Dan, Jim (Lynn), and Ed Schultz; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Thurs., Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m., at 1805 S. 8th St., St. Louis, 63104. Interment later. Family Served by Buchholz Mortuary West, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers memorial to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
