Garvey Jr., William F. Bill 64, formerly of Ferguson, died February 21, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital with his family present. Mr. Garvey was born to Floyd and Georgene Garvey on May 31, 1954. He is survived by his mother, sisters Barbara Betz (John), Marilyn Smith (Terrence), niece, nephews, grand-niece and grand-nephews. Mr. Garvey was preceded in death by his father, sister Paula, special friend Peggy Panion and faithful dog Tessa. Mr. Garvey received a biology degree from UMSL. He worked for the Washington University Research Department and Monsanto. He was a handyman by trade. He cherished memories of his extensive travels and loved sharing them with his niece and nephews. Like his father he loved to garden. Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 11-12 p.m., with funeral ceremony to follow at Valhalla Chapel of Memories at noon. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Union, MO Humane Society. www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019