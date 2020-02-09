Hoffman, M.D., William "Bill" F.

78, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, he attended Bremen High School before serving in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) during which time he was stationed, among other locations, at Guantanamo Bay during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He proudly lived his entire life by the motto "Semper Fidelis." Upon discharge, he attended Drake University, then St. Louis University School of Medicine, and completed his neurosurgery training at the University of California San Francisco. He was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha (Medical Honor Society), Omicron Delta Kappa (National Leadership Honor Society), Tri Beta (Biology Honor society) and Who's Who in American University and Colleges. He was also a star football player on the Bremen, Drake and the USMC teams.

He is survived by his wife, Mariann, daughters, Julie Ann (Michael) Heathcott, Bridget (James) Coking, and Lara (Keith) Gomora, son, Kevin (Julia) as well as 11 loving grandchildren: Aiden, Cole, Kaia, Michaela, Logan, Scarlett, Jacquelyn, Will, Amber, Lena and Elise.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph, brother, Harry and parents, Harry and Marie.

Professionally Dr. Hoffman demanded perfection, was well respected by his peers and did all he could for his patients. He also saved lives away from the hospital, never hesitating to run toward frantic shouts of help from strangers, be it on a youth football field, walking through an airport, hiking in the Grand Canyon, or anywhere a medical emergency would arise. These and other actions made him a hero to many. Personally, Bill had a contagious sense of humor and a generous, kind and loving heart. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family and staying up to date on the latest medical research. His passion to continually educate himself as well as others never ceased. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He cherished his friendships and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no service but rather, a private family gathering in Arizona. If you would like to pay tribute to his memory, please do so by performing a random act of kindness.