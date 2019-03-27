|
|
Jost, William F. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Jost (nee Schulte); loving father of William J. (Roxanne) Jost, Laurie P. Lott and Deborah L. Duncan; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 1; dear uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 29, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stephen Protomartyr Church or EWTN appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019