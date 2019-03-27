St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Jost, William F. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Jost (nee Schulte); loving father of William J. (Roxanne) Jost, Laurie P. Lott and Deborah L. Duncan; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 1; dear uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 29, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stephen Protomartyr Church or EWTN appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
