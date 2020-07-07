1/1
William F. Leightner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leightner, William F., M.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Virginia Gleiforst Leightner; loving father of Patricia Reagan (Steve), William (Suzi), John (Ruth Ann), James (Ken) and Paul Leightner (Rose) and Joanne Kostrzewski (Phil); loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and good friend.

Dr. Leightner began his medical career in 1956 in research focused in Nuclear Medicine at Saint Louis University Hospital. Dr. Leighter transitioned to private practice in South Saint Louis County, Missouri, notably practicing at Saint Anthony's Hospital, Incarnate Word Hospital and Alexian Brothers Hospital.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City, on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Poor Clare Nuns, 200 Marycrest Dr., St. Louis 63129 or to the Leightner Family Scholarship at Saint Louis University.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (Due to Covid, the family asks that friends attending wear masks and social distance.)

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved