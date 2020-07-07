Leightner, William F., M.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Virginia Gleiforst Leightner; loving father of Patricia Reagan (Steve), William (Suzi), John (Ruth Ann), James (Ken) and Paul Leightner (Rose) and Joanne Kostrzewski (Phil); loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and good friend.

Dr. Leightner began his medical career in 1956 in research focused in Nuclear Medicine at Saint Louis University Hospital. Dr. Leighter transitioned to private practice in South Saint Louis County, Missouri, notably practicing at Saint Anthony's Hospital, Incarnate Word Hospital and Alexian Brothers Hospital.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City, on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Poor Clare Nuns, 200 Marycrest Dr., St. Louis 63129 or to the Leightner Family Scholarship at Saint Louis University.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (Due to Covid, the family asks that friends attending wear masks and social distance.)

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL