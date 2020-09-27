Miller, William "Bill" F., Jr.

on Friday, September 25, 2020, at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy G. Miller (nee Doerr). Dear father of the late William (Dixie surviving) Miller III. Dear grandfather of Brian (Kristen) Miller and Trevor Miller. Dear great-grandfather of Madelyn Miller.

Services: Family and friends to gather at the Admin. Office of National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO on Wed. Oct. 7th at 10:15 am for funeral services. No visitation. (Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons).