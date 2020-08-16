1/
William F. "Bill" Richards Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richards, Jr., William "Bill" F.

reunited with his wife of 71 yrs. on Aug. 15, 2020. Beloved father of Dale (Louise) Richards, Jerry (Rita) Richards, and Susan (Thomas III) Nauman; dear grandfather of Kate (Mike) Joseph, Tim (Autumn) Richards, Amy (Luke) McGovern, Thomas (Erin) Nauman IV and Angela (Jordan) Lind: great-grandfather of Victoria, Harper, Savannah, Braelan, Kolbe, Alexa, Alyssa, Thomas V and the late Bedie; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Bill worked as Supervisor of printing for the Defense Map Agency.

Services: Funeral procession 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 11:30 Mass. Due to Covid 19 the Mass will also celebrate Marie Richards life who passed on April 20, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m., Aug. 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barracks with Military Honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved