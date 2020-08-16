Richards, Jr., William "Bill" F.

reunited with his wife of 71 yrs. on Aug. 15, 2020. Beloved father of Dale (Louise) Richards, Jerry (Rita) Richards, and Susan (Thomas III) Nauman; dear grandfather of Kate (Mike) Joseph, Tim (Autumn) Richards, Amy (Luke) McGovern, Thomas (Erin) Nauman IV and Angela (Jordan) Lind: great-grandfather of Victoria, Harper, Savannah, Braelan, Kolbe, Alexa, Alyssa, Thomas V and the late Bedie; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Bill worked as Supervisor of printing for the Defense Map Agency.

Services: Funeral procession 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 11:30 Mass. Due to Covid 19 the Mass will also celebrate Marie Richards life who passed on April 20, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m., Aug. 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barracks with Military Honors.