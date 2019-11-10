Schierholz, William F.

passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fl last summer. Born in 1921 in St. Louis, Bill was a life-long resident of St. Louis until retiring to Florida.

Predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joan (Flavin), and son William, he is survived by daughter Peg, son John, daughters-in-law Jan & Lisa, grandchildren Katie (Greffet), Landon, Anna, Will, and Christine, and great-grandchildren Will, and Violet.

Bill graduated from The Principia in 1939. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp. in 1942, serving in the Pacific, and rising to rank of Captain and Squadron Commander. After the war, he re-enrolled at Washington University, graduating in 1948. It was there he met Joan.

In 1956, Bill founded Chemtech Industries which he grew to achieve revenues exceeding $200 million in 2019 dollars. In 1981, he was named Missouri Business Leader of the Year by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

Bill believed in civic service, holding senior leadership positions in his church, the United Way, Rotary, the Boy Scouts, RCGA, Junior Achievement, AAIM, Washington University, the Missouri Highway Department, and many others.

He was a man of the highest ethics; deeply committed to God, country, family, employees, and community.

Services: A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, at the First Church of Christ Scientist, Creve Coeur, 10939 Ladue Road.