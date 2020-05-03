William F. Slattery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slattery, William F. passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife of 63 years Suzanne (Laufer) Slattery and loving daughters Sharon (William) Huggett, Linda (Jeffrey) Smith and Sandra Fairless (Tom). Proud grandfather of 7, dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He was a Normandy H.S. State Basketball Champ - 1951, point guard for SLU 1951-1955 (Magna cum laude), Air Force veteran, insurance executive, and business owner. He founded the Honorary Captain program for critically ill children and was inducted into the St. Louis University Hall of Fame. Services: Private Mass and interment. Celebration of Life tba. Memorial contributions: Mercy Kids-Dev. Center or SLU Athletic Dept. More info, www.osfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved