Slattery, William F. passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife of 63 years Suzanne (Laufer) Slattery and loving daughters Sharon (William) Huggett, Linda (Jeffrey) Smith and Sandra Fairless (Tom). Proud grandfather of 7, dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He was a Normandy H.S. State Basketball Champ - 1951, point guard for SLU 1951-1955 (Magna cum laude), Air Force veteran, insurance executive, and business owner. He founded the Honorary Captain program for critically ill children and was inducted into the St. Louis University Hall of Fame. Services: Private Mass and interment. Celebration of Life tba. Memorial contributions: Mercy Kids-Dev. Center or SLU Athletic Dept. More info, www.osfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.