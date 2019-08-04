Yearout, William F. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Edna Beets Yearout; dear father of Martin S. Yearout and William F. Bill (Nancy) Yearout, Jr.; loving grandfather of Mary Elizabeth Yearout and Gary Steven (Kayla) Yearout; special great-grandfather of Lorelei Yearout; and his grandog, Obi. Services: Funeral Service at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., Tuesday, August 6th, 10:00am. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, August 5th from 4pm - 8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the or the Gary Sinise Foundation. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019