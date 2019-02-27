William Francis Kolb

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Francis Kolb.

Kolb, William Francis William Francis Kolb, loving uncle & brother died in St. Louis, MO on 2/14/19. Born in Hammond, IN to Julia & Francis on 7/25/21. Widowed to Laura (nee) Johnson & Joe Ann (nee) Huddleston. Brother to Raymond (deceased) & sisters Dorothy & Marjorie. Cherished Uncle. Donations to Little Sisters of the Poor / Attn: Sister Gonzague / 330 Exchange Street S / St. Paul, MN 55102. Memorial service planned for a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.