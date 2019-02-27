Kolb, William Francis William Francis Kolb, loving uncle & brother died in St. Louis, MO on 2/14/19. Born in Hammond, IN to Julia & Francis on 7/25/21. Widowed to Laura (nee) Johnson & Joe Ann (nee) Huddleston. Brother to Raymond (deceased) & sisters Dorothy & Marjorie. Cherished Uncle. Donations to Little Sisters of the Poor / Attn: Sister Gonzague / 330 Exchange Street S / St. Paul, MN 55102. Memorial service planned for a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019