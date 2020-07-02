Gianino, William "Bill" Frank

69, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 26, 2020. Bill was born to the late Frank Lawrence and Marion Evelyn Gianino (nee Scott) on February 26, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri. Bill is the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathy" Gianino (nee Colombo); loving father of William "Billy" M. (Maria) Gianino and Anthony "Tony" J. (Kim) Gianino; adoring Paw Paw and Poppy of Eva, Anna, William, Evelyn and Vivian; admired brother of Joanie Hug and Carol (Mark) Rulo; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many.

Bill was proud to have served in the United States Army. His passion was his family business. He enjoyed working with and mentoring his sons, family members, employees and friends in the business. He loved being part of the community and serving as president of the Krieg Gianino Family Foundation with Footprints; a program with Cardinal Glennon Hospital for Children. In his off time he spent time at his beloved farm, traveled with the love of his life and golfed with his many friends. Bill will be missed by so many!

Services: Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1-8:00 p.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, Missouri 63010. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, Imperial, Missouri, 63052. A private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will follow Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Footprints Program with Cardinal Glennon or to the American Heart Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com for the Gianino family