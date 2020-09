Doorack, William G. "Bill"

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thur., Sept. 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn Doorack (nee Nolen) for 64 years; dearest father of Michael (Karen), Christopher (Juliette) Doorack and Julie (Michael) Zensen; dear grandpa Bill, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres (63131), Sat., Oct. 3, 10 a.m.