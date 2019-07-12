Anderson, William Gain born in East St. Louis, IL on July 15, 1932 to William Greenberg Anderson and Marie Gain Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Hammitt Anderson and daughters Laura Ashton Anderson, Kristin Anderson Deneen (husband Ryan Deneen), and grandchildren Andrew Ryan Deneen and Madeline Claire Deneen. Also surviving are sisters Jean Hutchings and Shirley Green and brother Dale Anderson (Dawn). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnne Mertens and son Mark William Anderson. Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Louis University in 1954 with a degree in business. He later served on SLU's Board of Trustees as Chairman of the Audit Committee. After graduation, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, stationed at the 5th Army Headquarters in San Francisco, CA. After his discharge from the military, he went to work with Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Young). He had a career of over 35 years beginning as a junior accountant, then becoming a Certified Public Accountant, then advancing to partnership. He also became a member of the firm's Management Committee. During those years with Ernst & Young, Bill and Sue lived in several cities, including St. Louis, Wichita and Dallas. After his retirement they returned to St. Louis. Bill enjoyed the comradeship of friends at the Missouri Athletic Club, the Bogey Club, Old Warson Country Club and the Fare- Well Group, who wheeled and dealed with their favorite stocks and investments. Bill and Sue shared for many years their devotion to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital where their young son Mark fought his battle against Leukemia. The heliport at the hospital is dedicated in his memory. Bill also served as President of the Board of Cardinal Glennon. Services: Visitation will be held Monday 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. Private interment. In lieu of flowers please remember Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, www.glennon.org or William and Sue Anderson Scholarship Fund at the St. Louis University School of Business, 314-977-2341. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 12 to July 14, 2019