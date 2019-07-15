Hausher, William Bill Gale Born on February 19, 1929. He passed away on July 11 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Lisa Dougherty; dear father of Gayle Turnbull, Diane Duncan, Vicki Lemasters, Keath Hausher; dear grandfather of Travis Duncan, Grace Lemasters, Ellen Goodnight, Maggie Lemasters great grandfather of two. Bill was a J. S. Alberici Construction Superintendent, Riverboat Captain and in the IUOE Local 513 for over 70 years. He is survived by many friends and family. Services: A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019