Muenz, William "Bill" George

Born October 30, 1923, died December 6, 2019. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Frances (nee Troxler) Muenz, and sister, Betty.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Audrey (nee Neiner) Muenz, brother James (Pidge) Muenz of Punta Gorda, FL, and his four children, Don (Kathy) Muenz of Columbus, OH, Diana (Lucian) Muenz-Chen of Tarrytown, NY, Steven (Audrey) Muenz of Lenexa, KS, and Russell (Denise) Muenz of Florissant, MO, and six grandchildren, Tara, Nicholas, Zachary, Miranda, Kaitlyn, and Lily.

Bill was a resident of St. Louis his entire life. He designed the home where he and Audrey have resided for 62 years. He worked for McDonnell Douglas as an aeronautical engineer for 35 plus years, where he worked on the F4 Fighter, AV8B (Harrier), and the Space Shuttle. He earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Washington University.

Bill served in the Army in WWII, and earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. He was wounded in battle and was honorably discharged.

Bill was active in his parish and community. He served as President of St. Vincent DePaul for over 30 years, served as a lector in mass services on a regular basis, substitute taught math in high schools, did taxes for senior citizens through a government program, and volunteered with the "Food for Hunger Walk" each year. Bill and Audrey bowled in league for 30 years, and he was an avid tennis player. He had his heart focused on his family and his faith.

Services: Friends and family may call on Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031, then driving in procession to a funeral Mass beginning at 1:00 pm at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 150 North Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135. Burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: St. Vincent DePaul or Caris Healthcare. Family and friends may share stories and condolences at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.