William Grant Eaton

Eaton, William Grant 12/30/32, passed peacefully at home on 2/20/19. Loved by wife, Jean; siblings, Doris, Frank, Jeannie and Robert; children, Shelly, Julie, and John; grandchildren, Alyssa, Nick, Erin, Lindsey, Klayton, Brooklynn and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Otto. Korean War Vet and Local 600 Teamster. We will miss you always. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, February 25, at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
