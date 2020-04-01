Brauer, William H.

arrived safely in the arms of Jesus on March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Cookie (nee Wanda Koch). Loving father of Gayle (Jim), Bill (Jackie), Nancy (Terry), Diane (Timothy) and Bob (Melanie). He was also cherished by 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

After serving in the United States Navy during WWII, Bill graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After a 5-year stint with Monsanto Chemical Company, Bill joined his father at Brauer Supply Company in 1953. Bill was promoted to president in 1968 and played a tremendous role in Brauer Supply's continued growth. He remained with the company as Chairman of the Board until his death. Bill loved his Lord, his family, Brauer Supply, and his boats.

Services: A private service will be held at Timothy Lutheran Church on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. The funeral will be live streamed. Go to Timothy Lutheran Church -https://timothystl.org/ or their Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/timothystl/

A celebration memorial will be held on a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler Ave., St. Louis 63139; Concordia Seminary, 801 DeMun, Clayton, MO 63105; Family Shield Ministries, P.O. Box 230015, St. Louis, MO 63123; or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, IL.62704. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com