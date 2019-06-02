Cohen, William Billy H. died on May 31, 2019, at the age of eighty-five, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Renee, his children, Lauri Kohn (Eddie), Leigh Cohen (Steve), Danny Cohen, and Doug Cohen (Esther). He was the proud grandfather of Amanda (Mike), Abby, Casey, Ethan, and Noe, and, of course, Bandit, one of his many beloved collies. He was also the close brother-in-law of Norton and Linda Hoffman. He and Joel Kalemis were the proud owners of Suburbia Gardens Nursery, wherein they were responsible for thousands of premier landscape projects in St. Louis and elsewhere. He was an avid Cardinals fan and dog-lover. We hope you're playing catch with fellow lefty, Stan the Man. Services: There will be a Celebration of Life service at Shaare Emeth Temple, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63141 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will begin receiving guests at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Special thanks to ComForCare Home Care Services, who enabled him to spend his final days in place in peace and comfort.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019