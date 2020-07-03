Jones, William H. Sr. "Bill"

passed away with Family at his side, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Jones (nee Grimm). Dear father of Bill Jr. (Mary Caye) Jones, Janet (Dave) Hoven, Rick (Tina) Jones, Jim (Cheryl) Jones and Julie (Eric) Ernst. Brother of the Late G. Jack Jones Jr., Loving Grandfather of 10 and Great-Grandfather of 9, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Bill was born in Elsberry, MO to G. Jack Jones, Sr. of Frankfort MO and Mary Louise Jones (nee Miller) of Ashburn, MO. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served in the Pacific. After the war, he graduated from Washington University and married Rosemary. He began his long banking career working for the FDIC as a Bank Examiner. In the late 50's he moved to Manchester Community Bank which became Boatmen's Bank of West County and is now Bank of America in Ballwin. Along the way he acquired Meramec Valley Bank operating in Valley Park and Ellisville and which his children currently control. "He touched a lot of lives" in West County in his 50-year career helping innumerable people achieve their dreams and overcome challenges. He was a community leader throughout his career notably involved in Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, and YMCA.

He was a really fun guy and enjoyed everything. A fisherman, pilot, golfer upland bird hunter, canoer, camper, skier, and traveler. Warm, friendly and caring, "He never met a stranger". Son Rick says "I am blessed by Dad and all of those he touched".

Services: Memorial Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tues., July 7th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Emma O'Brien Scholarship Fund, Valley Park School, 1 Main St., Valley Park, MO 63088. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home, Monday, July 6th from 4 until 8 p.m. The family understands Covid-19 may restrict attendance. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.