Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
William H. Kolath

William H. Kolath Obituary

Kolath, William H.

passed away, Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Shirley Kolath; father of Shirley (William) Day, Sandra (Dennis) Lammert, William (Donna) Kolath, Kathy (Gary) Berns and the late Pamela Kolath; dear grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday noon-1:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
