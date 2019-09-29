|
Kolath, William H.
passed away, Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Kolath; father of Shirley (William) Day, Sandra (Dennis) Lammert, William (Donna) Kolath, Kathy (Gary) Berns and the late Pamela Kolath; dear grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday noon-1:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019