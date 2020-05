Murphy, William H. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Esther Murphy (nee Faille); loving father of Michael (Pamela) Murphy, Daniel (Barbara) Murphy and Susan (Jack) Crane; adoring grandfather of Bryan, Sean, Kyle and Emma Murphy; dear brother of the late Maurice (Rose) Murphy, Alberta (Adolf) Ebler and Betty (Joe) Grasso. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle cousin and friend to many. William spent his career at Anheuser-Busch Brewery as a supervisor. He enjoyed entertaining at his lake house in Cuba, MO., but mostly just enjoying his golden years with his Esther. Services: Visitation at Miracle Revival Center (123 N. Ballas Rd. 63122) on Saturday, May 30 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Cancer Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.