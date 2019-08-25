|
|
Heinbecker, William
William Papin "Bill" Heinbecker, 79, passed Aug. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Mullen) Heinbecker; father of Shelly (Alastair) Ironside, Tracey (Paul) Irving, and Kristen (Brian) Connor; brother of Peter (Pamela) Heinbecker; and grandfather of eight. Bill was an All-American tennis player at the University of Notre Dame and played on the NCAA-winning team in 1959. He was a local tennis force in the 60s and 70s and twice qualified for the US Open Mixed Doubles. He was also an avid fisherman. He earned a Masters at Washington University and was Director of the Computer Center at UMSL for 16 years. Later he provided IT support for the Archdiocese of St. Louis where he received the Volunteer Service Award in 2015.
Services: Visitation Aug. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood. Funeral Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. Donations can be made to the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Humane Society or nami.orgonate.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019