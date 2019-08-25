St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
11223 Schuetz Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heinbecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Heinbecker


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Heinbecker Obituary

Heinbecker, William

William Papin "Bill" Heinbecker, 79, passed Aug. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Mullen) Heinbecker; father of Shelly (Alastair) Ironside, Tracey (Paul) Irving, and Kristen (Brian) Connor; brother of Peter (Pamela) Heinbecker; and grandfather of eight. Bill was an All-American tennis player at the University of Notre Dame and played on the NCAA-winning team in 1959. He was a local tennis force in the 60s and 70s and twice qualified for the US Open Mixed Doubles. He was also an avid fisherman. He earned a Masters at Washington University and was Director of the Computer Center at UMSL for 16 years. Later he provided IT support for the Archdiocese of St. Louis where he received the Volunteer Service Award in 2015.

Services: Visitation Aug. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood. Funeral Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. Donations can be made to the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Humane Society or nami.orgonate.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now