Heidger, William Bill Herbert Loving husband of Patty (Coyle) and father of Carrie Barry (Patrick), Ann Heidger, Margaret Heidger and Julie Cahill (Michael). Proud grandfather of Ethan, Olivia, George, James, Maren, Lucy, Cailin and Henry. Dear brother of Nancy Bocklage and son of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Muskat) Heidger. Admired brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, card player and nerd. Wonderful friend to many. Bill earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from Saint Louis University. He worked as an aeronautical engineer at Boeing (formerly McDonnell Douglas) for 46 years. Bill will forever be remembered for his selflessness, humor and kindness; along with his unwavering, unconditional love for Patty, his daughters and grandchildren. Services: Memorial Mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Wednesday, February 13, 10:00 a.m. Visitation prior to service at 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019

