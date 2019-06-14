Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Herbert Lewellen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lewellen, William Herbert Lewellen, William Herbert passed away on June 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Joanne Lea Lewellen (Walker); beloved father to his surviving daughter Cynthia A. Lewellen, his surviving son and late daughterin-law, W. Bryan and Aquilina D. Lewellen (Woleschok), his surviving son and daughter-in-law, Brent R. Lewellen and Tracy L. Lewellen (Kudsk); proud GrandPop of W. Jackson and McKinley E. Lewellen. Bill is survived by his sister, Lois McKelvey (Lewellen). Bill Lewellen was preceded in death by his parents, Laco B. and Louise Lewellen (Reeves); a native of Niles, Ohio and 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, who resided in Glendale, Kirkwood and Sunset Hills, MO for over 54 years; a retired executive of Maritz Inc. in Fenton, MO, where for 27 years he served as a Senior V.P. and, at the time of his retirement in 1994, was President of Maritz Marketing Research Inc.; prior to joining Maritz was an Advertising Mgr. at General Electric in Coshocton, Ohio, and Midwest Mgr. of Public Relations for G.E., headquartered in St. Louis; graduated from Ohio U. in 1952 and from St. Louis U. with a Masters degree in Marketing in 1970. Bill Lewellen served with pride and distinction as an officer in the Regular Army of the U.S.A from 1952 to 1956; he enjoyed golfing, tennis, traveling and summers at Crystal Lake, MI; he will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and former colleagues. Services: Memorial Service followed by reception Thursday, June 20 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Aberdeen Heights (multi-purpose room), 555 Couch Ave, Kirkwood, 63122; Military honors on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 am, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125. In lieu of flowers, the surviving family would be honored by contributions made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, in hopes of broadening awareness of this lesser known, often misunderstood and rapidly debilitating form of dementia.





