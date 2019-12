Stallings, William Hugh

Married to beloved Alice. Father of Susan Ragsdale (Randy) and the late William Stallings. Grandchildren Ali Olszeski (Adam), Lexi Ragsdale (Matt Schroeder), Sydney and William Stallings. Brother of Dorothy Sprinkle (Darrell), the late Gary and Dan Stallings (Connie). Uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation on 12/14/19 at 9 a.m., followed by Memorial Mass at 10 a.m.; Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale, Webster Groves, MO 63119.