1/1
William J. Aubuchon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Aubuchon, William J. "Warrior William"

Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved son of William and Justine Aubuchon; dear brother of Nicolette Aubuchon; dear grandson of William and Lilly Aubuchon and James and Kathleen Daley; dear great-grandson of James and Lucille Clatto, Carl and Anita Rossi, Audrey and the late Timothy Daley and Charlotte and the late William Aubuchon; dear nephew of Stellina (Aaron) Chapman, Stephanie

(Justin) Schoemehl and Nicole (Shad) DeBoor; our dear great-nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church (Imperial) for 10 a.m. Mass. Masks required at church and funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Warrior William Project, 5019 Annette Dr., Imperial, MO 63052, appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral
09:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church (Imperial)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved