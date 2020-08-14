Aubuchon, William J. "Warrior William"

Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved son of William and Justine Aubuchon; dear brother of Nicolette Aubuchon; dear grandson of William and Lilly Aubuchon and James and Kathleen Daley; dear great-grandson of James and Lucille Clatto, Carl and Anita Rossi, Audrey and the late Timothy Daley and Charlotte and the late William Aubuchon; dear nephew of Stellina (Aaron) Chapman, Stephanie

(Justin) Schoemehl and Nicole (Shad) DeBoor; our dear great-nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church (Imperial) for 10 a.m. Mass. Masks required at church and funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Warrior William Project, 5019 Annette Dr., Imperial, MO 63052, appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.