St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bouckaert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Bouckaert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. Bouckaert Obituary
Bouckaert, William J. Passed away on June 21, 2019. Loving father of Lisa Todaro and the late William J. Bouckaert Jr.; cherished grandpa of Brendan and Alyssa Todaro; dear brother of Donald (Dolores) Bouckaert, James (the late Joanne) Bouckaert, Betty (Zubair) Shah and Gary (Rhonda) Bouckaert; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 28, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to the SIDS Foundation at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now