|
|
Bouckaert, William J. Passed away on June 21, 2019. Loving father of Lisa Todaro and the late William J. Bouckaert Jr.; cherished grandpa of Brendan and Alyssa Todaro; dear brother of Donald (Dolores) Bouckaert, James (the late Joanne) Bouckaert, Betty (Zubair) Shah and Gary (Rhonda) Bouckaert; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 28, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to the SIDS Foundation at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019