Finnegan, William J. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Kay Finnegan (nee Nash); dear father of Kathleen (Steven) Schuler, Michael (Marla) and the late Kim Finnegan; dear grandfather of Ryan, Mary, Margaret, Nicholas and the late Nicole; dear brother of Rex (Judy) Finnegan; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment private.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.