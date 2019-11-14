Gamlin, William J.

age 71, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2019. Loving husband of Ann (Peters), devoted father of Chris (Erin Schneider) Gamlin, Katie (Jeff) Nord, Alison (Rich) Naber, and John Gamlin, cherished grandfather of Justin Naber, and Lillian and Erik Nord. Born in St. Louis, MO, an MBA graduate of Webster University, retired employee of AT&T, and dedicated charter member of the Ellisville Lions Club since 1979. He was a longtime member of St Martin's Episcopal Church, active in various groups and outreach.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or the Ellisville Lions Club.