William J. Gamlin (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Allison and Chris you are strong just remember what a happy..."
    - Linda Anderson-Smith
  • "My childhood is filled with fond memories of Bill and time..."
    - Jaime Rowland
  • "We send our prayers for peace and love to Ann and the..."
    - Kathy and Tom Deddens
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
63011
(636)-227-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
15764 Clayton Road
Ellisville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gamlin, William J.

age 71, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2019. Loving husband of Ann (Peters), devoted father of Chris (Erin Schneider) Gamlin, Katie (Jeff) Nord, Alison (Rich) Naber, and John Gamlin, cherished grandfather of Justin Naber, and Lillian and Erik Nord. Born in St. Louis, MO, an MBA graduate of Webster University, retired employee of AT&T, and dedicated charter member of the Ellisville Lions Club since 1979. He was a longtime member of St Martin's Episcopal Church, active in various groups and outreach.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or the Ellisville Lions Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.