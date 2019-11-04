St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Keating

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Keating Obituary
Keating, William J.
On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Loving father of Kevin Keating and Dennis (Britney) Regero; loving son of the late Edward and Ruthmary; dear brother of Maryann Childers, Rosemary LeCure, Kim LeClaire and the late Michael and Edward Keating and baby Eddie; our dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bill served in the US Army during Vietnam and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Ancient Order of Heibernian.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 6, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now