Keating, William J.
On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Loving father of Kevin Keating and Dennis (Britney) Regero; loving son of the late Edward and Ruthmary; dear brother of Maryann Childers, Rosemary LeCure, Kim LeClaire and the late Michael and Edward Keating and baby Eddie; our dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Bill served in the US Army during Vietnam and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Ancient Order of Heibernian.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 6, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019