Kester, Fr. William J. Fortified with the Sacrament of the sick on May 20, 2020. Beloved son of the late William H. and Mae Justin Kester; dear brother of John (Susie) Kester, Mary (David) Horstmann and the late Thomas Kester; great friend of Sr. Jeannine DeClue, O.P.; dear uncle, great-uncle and a friend to so many. Fr. Kester was ordained on June 13, 1970 and served as associate pastor at St. Thomas More, Visitation, Immaculate Conception, Little Flower, St. Peter and St. George parishes. He served as a pastor at St. Adalbert, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Matthias parishes, and as senior priest at St. Ambrose and St. John Bosco parishes. Fr. Bill was generous, kind, fun-loving, smart, a spiritual inspiration, larger than life, humble and had an abundant love for children, the theater and the Cardinals. Services: A private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Catholic Church (live streamed 10 a.m. Sat. at stpeterlive.com). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice. www.boppchapel.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 22, 2020.