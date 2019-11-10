Koman, William J. "Bill"

Former all-Pro linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals, died peacefully Nov. 1, 2019 at his home in St. Louis. He was 85.

Bill reached the pinnacle of achievement in his careers as an athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was also a beloved husband for 63 years to his wife, Joan, a father, a grandfather and a friend.

He learned at an early age that his success would depend on his own sheer determination and focus. Nobody would outwork him. Growing up in post- depression western Pennsylvania, Bill overcame a crippling childhood accident that left him with 50 percent mobility in one leg. Late to the game of football, he had to hone his mental acumen. He began playing as a junior at Hopewell High School, which later named its field house in his honor. Undeterred by injury, he found his way to the University of North Carolina. There, he excelled both academically and on the football field.

Graduating in 1956 with a degree in economics, Bill embarked on his first career as a star NFL linebacker. He played 12 years in the NFL, first drafted by the Baltimore Colts. He, John Unitas and Lenny Moore would be the only rookies to make the team. Bill would later say, "This is a tough man's game and I'm as tough as anyone out there." One sportswriter dubbed him the "NFL's ironman of the 1960's."

He played for 2 years for the Philadelphia Eagles and spent his final 9 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. Known as a fierce and highly capable player, he once played 120 consecutive games for the Big Red. He was selected for two Pro Bowls and was twice named first team All Pro. Other accolades include being named to the top St. Louis Cardinals of All Time, Top 25 linebackers of the ACC, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, and the one of which he was the most proud--NFL Father of the Year in 1968.

The end of his football career in 1968 opened the door to his next chapter as a civic leader, entrepreneur and business man. His mental toughness would serve him well. Bill chose to stay in his adopted hometown of St. Louis to raise his family. As a developer and founder of The Koman Group, he built both commercial and residential projects across the metropolitan area. He was one of the original five founding members of the Casino Queen ownership group. The casino would prove to be an economic boon to East St. Louis and stabilize its economy for decades.

Philanthropically, Bill served on the boards of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, of Missouri and numerous others. His giving has made a lasting impact for medical research and treatment of cystic fibrosis and cancer. He was an active funder of scholarships and programs at schools in the local area and his alma mater University of North Carolina.

Above all else, Bill Koman was always there for his family. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his wife Joan, his children and extended family. He was an inspiration and mentor to his children. To his grandchildren, he was "Papa", always ready for an adventure, a joke or sage guidance. Bill never knew a stranger and his wide network of friends knew he could be counted on to stand by them and support their endeavors.

Bill is survived by his cherished wife Joan; children and spouses: Karen Koman and Peter Hamilton, William and Amy Koman, Janis Koman Forsen and Dr. James Forsen Jr., James and Jennifer Koman, and Elizabeth Koman. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Peter J. Hamilton, Oliver Hamilton, Katherine Hamilton, Samantha Kichman, Nicole Koman, Laine Koman, Blaire Koman, Elizabeth Forsen, James William Forsen lll, John Forsen, Michael Koman, Lucas Koman and Caroline Koman, and his sisters: Dolores Yurkovich and Louise DiNardo. He was preceded in death by sons, John Koman and Michael Koman.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Post Office Box 309, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514 or online at give.unc.edu as well as to Pedal the Cause. Pedal, founded by his son Bill, provides funds to advance cancer research.

