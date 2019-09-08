William J. Maender

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Church
415 Weidman Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Church
415 Weidman Rd.
Obituary
Maender, William J. "Bill"

on Fri., Sept. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Wittich) and the late Carol "Carrie" Maender, dear father of Robert (Michele), Cyndi Coffman, Michelle (Dennis) Davis, Christopher (Sally), Samantha (Jerry) Dean; stepfather of Chris (Amy) Usselman, Jonathon Usselman, Bridget Usselman Venghaus; grandfather of 17, dear brother of James and Charles (Kay) Maender.

Services: Visitation at 10:00 am on Wed., Sept. 11, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., followed by funeral Mass at 11 am. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul. See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
