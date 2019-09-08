Maender, William J. "Bill"

on Fri., Sept. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Wittich) and the late Carol "Carrie" Maender, dear father of Robert (Michele), Cyndi Coffman, Michelle (Dennis) Davis, Christopher (Sally), Samantha (Jerry) Dean; stepfather of Chris (Amy) Usselman, Jonathon Usselman, Bridget Usselman Venghaus; grandfather of 17, dear brother of James and Charles (Kay) Maender.

Services: Visitation at 10:00 am on Wed., Sept. 11, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., followed by funeral Mass at 11 am. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul. See boppchapel.com